Ajay Devgn Or Akshay Kumar – Perfect Choice For The Film On Balakot Air Strike?

Uri: The Surgical Strike took the entire country by storm and still managing to attract impressive footfalls, even after the completion 50 days of theatrical run. What worked in the favour of this Vicky Kaushal starrer is that it was based on the terror attacks of Uri and its payback by Indian Army in the form of surgical strike, the event of which every citizen was proud of. Also, the movie was high on content with the right dose of entertaining elements. Now, as per the latest news, new revenge drama based on the last month’s heart-wrenching Pulwama terror attacks and its revenge by Indian Air Force (Balakot air strike), to go on floors and the names of Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are doing the rounds.

Last week it was heard that there’s been a tug of war between the producers to register the titles ‘Pulwama’ and ‘Abhinandan’. Though it met with bashing and criticism as an insensitive act by the production companies, it is confirmed that the movie with a backdrop of Pulwama terror attacks to kickstart by the mid of the year. And it will feature fighter pilot Abhinandan’s character as a pivotal one. It will be backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production house.

It is learned that the names of superstar Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn are in the talks, for the lead. Both the actors are capable of pulling the patriotic stuff, aptly and have some terrific performances under their kitty.

Speaking about Ajay, the actor bagged a national award for his performance in The Legend Of Bhagat Singh and could well suit a role in the upcoming war movie, given his action hero image and versatility.

On the other hand, Akki is the epitome of patriotic movies and is following the route of the veteran Manoj Kumar. Khiladi with his action skills and stellar acting has some memorable patriotic stuff and is the currently the most bankable actor for the outings with such theme. Apart from his performances, the actor is mainly benefitted due to his charitable deeds for Army personnel and their family, which makes him the most sought after actor amongst the producers for such scripts, from the point of view of commercial success.

Apart from the two stars, there are plenty of options to choose from. The rising stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Sushant Singh Rajput and others, are also potent enough of pulling off such strong characters and could well make it to the lead.

All said and done, let’s see who joins the cast of this anticipated revenge drama as the lead is yet to be finalised.

What do you think, who will be the perfect choice for playing the lead in upcoming revenge drama? Vote Below!

