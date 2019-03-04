Box Office: Total Dhamaal Crosses Golmaal 3 & Housefull 3, Uri: The Surgical Strike Continues To Shine!

Total Dhamaal has set a new record for the comedy franchises at the box office. It is now set to be the biggest ever when it comes to the business generated for a film in this genre that has seen three parts been made. Housefull 2 saw 116 crore been accumulated in its lifetime through its successor Housefull 3 stopped at 109 crores. On the other hand, Golmaal Returns had gathered 52 crores though its follow up film Golmaal 3 had more than doubled its business to 106 crores.

Now Total Dhamaal, third in the Dhamaal series, has become the biggest with 117.77 crores already in. This is after Sunday collections saw 11.45 crores been gathered. In the process, collections of all aforementioned films have been left far behind.

The only comedy which has gone into the fourth installment is Golmaal Again, and that too is an Ajay Devgn starrer. Now it has to be seen that when the fourth installment of Dhamaal is made, what’s the kind of distance it eventually covers. If Ajay Devgn, who is the new entrant in the franchise, is back in the fourth part as well then basically we are looking at Ajay Devgn v/s Ajay Devgn for the top honors.

As for Uri – The Surgical Strike, the film brought in good collections on its eigth Sunday. As much as 1.25 crore* more was accumulated at the Box Office and that has pushed the overall total to 239.77 crore*. The film would be in the running for two more weeks before Kesari arrives. That said, it would be one of those rare films to keep the audiences engaged in theaters for 10 weeks in a row.

All Time Blockbuster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!