Box Office: Sonchiriya Is A Commercial Disaster, Gully Boy Makes Some Gains Over The Weekend

While on one side there are quite a few films doing well at the Box Office, like Luka Chhupi, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal, on another side there are a few disappointments as well. This is what has happened with this Friday’s release Sonchiriya which has proven to be a complete non-starter.

The film could hardly make any progress on Sunday and that was evidenced in 2 crores* that came in. Yes, this is better than Friday and Saturday but then that’s hardly any consolation as the overall numbers so far are the kind which should actually have been the Day One collection for the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer.

The film has accumulated 4.70 crores* and that pretty much seals the fate for it. This Abhishek Chaubey directed film is a commercial disaster and would fold up in real quick time. In fact, there is a good possibility of a further drop today when compared to its Friday collections of 1.20 crores and that would pretty much spell further trouble for it.

On the other hand, Gully Boy made some gains over the weekend with Sunday bringing in 2.60 crores* more. Its total so far is 132.88 crore* and the current week would see the collections come close to the 138 crore mark. Whatever comes in the post that for the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer would be an added bonus.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

