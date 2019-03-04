Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt, Talks About Meeting PM Modi, Her Political Plans!

Bollywood’s most controversial and bold actress Kangana Ranaut, who never minces her words, has yet again taken a dig at Bollywood celebrities and this time the lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, were on the radar. We know how Kangana prefers to keep her opinions in public and she has always given controversial statements about Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan or director Krish.

Today, the Queen actress was all excited at the success party of her directorial debut, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. A small get together was hosted by her for the entire cast and crew of the film.

During the party, she interacted with the media where she spoke about Alia and Ranbir being the irresponsible youth of our country. A question was raised by a journalist to Kangana that whether we will get to see her joining any politicial party anytime soon, to which she said that she doesn’t have any plans. She said, “I don’t have any plans of entering into politics. People have this misconception that I’m joining politics but it’s nothing like that. But I know some actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, where in an interview they were saying, ‘Hum politics ke baare me kyu bole? Humne kuch nahi kiya. (Why should we speak about politics? We haven’t done anything).’ So this doesn’t works like this, you have to be responsible. I think Ranbir was telling someone that, ‘mere ghar pe toh bijli paani aata hai.’ Because of this country and money of our citizens, they have their big houses and cars. How can you talk like that? ‘We work in the films, how can we talk about politics?’, this is irresponsible. Am I a person like this? No! If at all my career gets over, I won’t mind. This has to change. How can you people (media) listen to them? You should talk about your political inclination, what do you think as a youth of this country. Is career so important for these people that they are least bothered about the country? This is your work to ask and not mine. But now I’m doing your work too (Laughs).”

Further she also spoke about her recent meeting with our Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event. “How can I tell you about what I spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi? (Laughs) I congratulated him for handling such a tricky situation (Pulwama attack). I don’t think anyone else could have handled it the way he did. He is criticised by the people, it is very unfortunate that he is so devalued as a leader of the country. It is heart breaking. I expressed my gratitude on your behalf too that we all are grateful and we feel safe in his leadership. That’s the kind of conversation we had,” said Kangana.

Ankita Lokhande, who made her debut with Manikarnika, was also present at the party. Ask her if she feels Kangana should enter politics, she said, “See I don’t have really any idea if she should join politics or no because it’s not like once you join politics then only you can speak. As a human, as an Indian we are standing here and talking about the things which I think a leader won’t be able to talk about. So I think as an actor, this is our opportunity that people consider us as their role models and she can talk about it, and people can follow her. So I think she doesn’t need to go to politics, she can be here and talk about it.”

