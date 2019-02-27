Total Dhamaal Box Office: With 81 Crores, It BEATS 1 Critically Acclaimed & 1 Masala Movie Of Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is enjoying a smooth run at the box office with his back-to-back 3 money spinners, Golmaal Again, Raid and now, Total Dhamaal. While, on its way to becoming actor’s one of the biggest grossers, it has already crossed Drishyam and Baadshaho in just 5 days.

After reaping bountiful during the weekend, Total Dhamaal managed some solid numbers on the first two weekdays, taking its total to 81 crores. In the meanwhile, it surpassed Drishyam (76.16 crores) and Baadshaho (78.02 crores) in Ajay Devgn’s list of highest grossing movies and grabbed the 10th spot by eliminating Drishyam.

With the given trending amongst masses and steady run, Total Dhamaal is set to cross Raajneeti (93 crores) in its first week and six movies including- Singham (100 crores), Shivaay (100.35 crores), Raid (101.54 crores), Bol Bachchan (102 crores), Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores) and Golmaal 3 (107 crores) during the second weekend amongst Ajay’s highest grossers. The list is topped by Golmaal Again (205.72 crores) and Singham Returns (141 crores).

Check out the list of Ajay Devgn’s highest grosser of all time:

Total Dhamaal will also be the third consecutive 100 crore club entrant for Ajay Devgn, after Golmaal Again and Raid.

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn on Monday announced that his forthcoming film Total Dhamaal will not release in Pakistan. The decision comes after the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 49 CRPF troopers last week.

“In light of the current situation, the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan,” Ajay tweeted.

In the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in 1989, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber on February 14 rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district.

