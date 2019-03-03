Bharat Shooting Update: It’s A Wrap For This Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Starrer And Now We Can’t Wait For Eid To Arrive ASAP!

Bharat Shooting Update: Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have finally wrapped the shooting schedules of their upcoming film Bharat. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is all geared up to set the screens on fire on Eid 2019.

Ali took to his Twitter account and updated the fans about the schedule wrap. He wrote, “Film wrap for @Bharat_TheFilm , shoot done , life continues in Edit rooms now, full fledge post production begins . Eid is coming closer .”

Apart from Ali, producer Atul Agnihotri too shared some behind the scenes from the sets. In one of the tweets, he wrote, “#Bharat #Filming #Complete #ThankYou 🙏@beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif @aliabbaszafar @whosunilgrover @DishPatani @iaasifsheikh @Bharat_TheFilm #Eid2019.”

In another tweet, he shared a video of Katrina and Sunil Grover. He captioned it as, “#Bharat @Bharat_TheFilm.”

