Total Dhamaal Box Office: Ajay Devgn EQUALS Shah Rukh Khan & Akshay Kumar In Koimoi’s Power Index

Total Dhamaal Box Office: Superstar Ajay Devgn is on a successful run since 2017, with Golmaal Again, Raid and now, Total Dhamaal minting huge numbers at the box office. After crossing the celebrated mark of 100 crore on second Saturday, the movie garnered a growth for Ajay Devgn in Koimoi’s Power Index, making the actor equivalent to Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar in terms of points.

The new entrant of 100 crore club, Total Dhamaal has become the 8th movie of Ajay Devgn to hit the mark. Ajay’s 100 crore movies includes- Singham (100 crores), Shivaay (100.35 crores), Raid (101.54 crores), Bol Bachchan (102 crores), Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores), Golmaal 3 (107 crores), Singham Returns (141 crores) and Total Dhamaal (106.32 crores), thus making up for 800 points. Also, the actor has one 200 crore movie, Golmaal Again, which adds another 200 points to make a total of 1000 points in the Koimoi Power Index.

Though Ajay Devgn shares equal points with Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, Khan still remains at the third position as he has two 200 crore earners, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. But given his one 200 crore movie, Golmaal Again, Devgn overtook Akshay Kumar (with no 200 crore grosser) in star ranking to grab the 4th spot below Shah Rukh.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8004009001002200
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Shah Rukh Khan50040001001000
4. Ajay Devgn800200001000
5. Akshay Kumar10000001000
6. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
7. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
8. Hrithik Roshan30020000500
9. Varun Dhawan400000400
10. Shahid Kapoor0030050350
11. John Abraham200000200
12. Vicky Kaushal020000200
13.Tiger Shroff100000100
14. Ayushmann Khurrana100000100
15. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
16. Rajkummar Rao100000100
17. Kartik Aaryan100000100
18. Sunny Singh100000100
19. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
20. Arjun Kapoor100000100
21. Farhan Akhtar100000100
22. Saif Ali Khan100000100

