Total Dhamaal Box Office: Ajay Devgn EQUALS Shah Rukh Khan & Akshay Kumar In Koimoi’s Power Index

Total Dhamaal Box Office: Superstar Ajay Devgn is on a successful run since 2017, with Golmaal Again, Raid and now, Total Dhamaal minting huge numbers at the box office. After crossing the celebrated mark of 100 crore on second Saturday, the movie garnered a growth for Ajay Devgn in Koimoi’s Power Index, making the actor equivalent to Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar in terms of points.
The new entrant of 100 crore club, Total Dhamaal has become the 8th movie of Ajay Devgn to hit the mark. Ajay’s 100 crore movies includes- Singham (100 crores), Shivaay (100.35 crores), Raid (101.54 crores), Bol Bachchan (102 crores), Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores), Golmaal 3 (107 crores), Singham Returns (141 crores) and Total Dhamaal (106.32 crores), thus making up for 800 points. Also, the actor has one 200 crore movie, Golmaal Again, which adds another 200 points to make a total of 1000 points in the Koimoi Power Index.
Though Ajay Devgn shares equal points with Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, Khan still remains at the third position as he has two 200 crore earners, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. But given his one 200 crore movie, Golmaal Again, Devgn overtook Akshay Kumar (with no 200 crore grosser) in star ranking to grab the 4th spot below Shah Rukh.
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|400
|900
|100
|2200
|2. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|3. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|100
|1000
|4. Ajay Devgn
|800
|200
|0
|0
|1000
|5. Akshay Kumar
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|1000
|6. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|7. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|8. Hrithik Roshan
|300
|200
|0
|0
|500
|9. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|0
|300
|50
|350
|11. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|12. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|13.Tiger Shroff
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|14. Ayushmann Khurrana
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|15. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|16. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|17. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
