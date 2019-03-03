Total Dhamaal Box Office: Ajay Devgn EQUALS Shah Rukh Khan & Akshay Kumar In Koimoi’s Power Index

Total Dhamaal Box Office: Superstar Ajay Devgn is on a successful run since 2017, with Golmaal Again, Raid and now, Total Dhamaal minting huge numbers at the box office. After crossing the celebrated mark of 100 crore on second Saturday, the movie garnered a growth for Ajay Devgn in Koimoi’s Power Index, making the actor equivalent to Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar in terms of points.

The new entrant of 100 crore club, Total Dhamaal has become the 8th movie of Ajay Devgn to hit the mark. Ajay’s 100 crore movies includes- Singham (100 crores), Shivaay (100.35 crores), Raid (101.54 crores), Bol Bachchan (102 crores), Son Of Sardaar (105.03 crores), Golmaal 3 (107 crores), Singham Returns (141 crores) and Total Dhamaal (106.32 crores), thus making up for 800 points. Also, the actor has one 200 crore movie, Golmaal Again, which adds another 200 points to make a total of 1000 points in the Koimoi Power Index.

Though Ajay Devgn shares equal points with Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan, Khan still remains at the third position as he has two 200 crore earners, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. But given his one 200 crore movie, Golmaal Again, Devgn overtook Akshay Kumar (with no 200 crore grosser) in star ranking to grab the 4th spot below Shah Rukh.

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 400 900 100 2200 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 100 1000 4. Ajay Devgn 800 200 0 0 1000 5. Akshay Kumar 1000 0 0 0 1000 6. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 7. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 8. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 9. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 0 300 50 350 11. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 12. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 13.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 14. Ayushmann Khurrana 100 0 0 0 100 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 16. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 17. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 18. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 20. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 21. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 22. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

