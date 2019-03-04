After Uri: The Surgical Strike, A Film On Pulwama Terror Attacks; Abhinandan Varthaman’s Character To Play A Vital Role

After the monumental success of Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike, Bollywood is all set to welcome another film based on a courageous real story. The Pulwama terror attack shook the nation last month and since then there has been a boost of emotions amongst every citizen of the country.

Now, the latest news is, Bollywood is all set to produce a movie based on the Pulwama attacks. Will it be called Pulwama: The Surgical Strike or something else, only time could tell. But, the movie is on and it will go on the floors by mid this year. It will be jointly produced by T-Series and Bhansali Productions.

Abhishek Kapoor, whose last film was Kedarnath, will helm the film. The star-cast is still unknown but according to our close sources, Vicky Kaushal will not be a part of this film. The makers are yet to decide on the casting section of the film but the scripting is under process.

It’s been said the film will also have the character of Abhinandan Varthaman, the ‘fighter’ pilot of our country. The story will revolve around Pulwama attacks and Abhinandan’s track will play an important role in it. The two names that makers could eye are Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. There could be a surprise addition to but at present, both Ajay and Akshay are guaranteed hit options to bank on.

After the terror attacks, it was being said that the titles ‘Pulwama’ and ‘Abhinandan’ were already registered by production companies. RSVP produced the blockbuster Uri: The Surgical Strike, and it was expected they would be the ones who will bag the rights. But, T-series has surprised not only by coming onboard but also by joining hands with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bhansali Productions for the film.

