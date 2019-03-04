We all know by now that it is very rare of Kangana Ranaut, who is riding high on the success of her directorial debut – Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, to praise anyone, especially a Bollywood celebrity. But it looks like Bollywood’s Begum aka Kareena Kapoor Khan has passed the litmus test with flying colours.

Recently, expressing her love for the Tanu Weds Manu actress, Bebo said that she really admires her. Kangana recently announced that she is going to make her biopic soon. On hearing about Kangana’s biopic, Kareena reacted, “I have heard that a Kangana Ranaut biopic is in the works. I am eager to see that film. I think she is a great actress. I love her. I am a big admirer. She is a brilliant artist and an intelligent woman.”

Yesterday, the Queen actress, who was present at the Manikarnika success party, was all praises for the Taalash actress. She even labelled Kareena as the epitome of a perfect woman. She said, “Kareena Kapoor Khan is absolutely lovely and I think she is one of those very graceful and dignified people I always see her and feel that an artist should be like her, a wife should be like her and a mother should be like her. She is the epitome of the perfect woman. She always inspires me and sends lovely messages. I would like to tell that she is very inspiring to me and I’m currently working on that. Before that, I might start the trilogy but biopic will happen.”

Well, now that’s quite surprising! Isn’t it? Just imagine if these two do a film together, it will be really exciting to see the duo on the big screen!

