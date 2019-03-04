Vicky Kaushal To Play Udham Singh, The Man Who Assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer, In His Next

Vicky Kaushal is riding high on success with his last release Uri: The Surgical Strike which has completed a glorious run of 50 days at the theatre screens. Minting a whopping amount of 238.52 crores at the box office, the movie ended up being an unexpected blockbuster and how! Now, Vicky is all set to return with another movie revolving around a similar genre.

The actor will be essaying the role of the freedom fighter, Udham Singh, a Punjabi revolutionary belonging to the Ghadar Party is known for assassinating Michael O’ Dwyer (the former lieutenant governor of Punjab in India). Set in the pre-independence era, the project will go on floors next month and is set for a 2020 release.

Udham Singh will be directed by Shoojit Sircar who has previously created magic with movies like Pink, Madras Cafe, Piku and produced by Ronnie Lahiri.

Since his debut with Masaan, Vicky has explored diverse subjects and genres of films which have given him a chance to showcase his versatility through projects like Love Per Square Foot, Sanju, Lust Stories and Uri: The Surgical Strike.

“I’m a safe person. I’m that guy who has a favourite ice cream flavour, who’ll go to the same ice cream parlour and order that one flavour he likes. When it comes to fashion, I’m more of a solids and stripes guy,” Vicky had previously shared.

“If I ever feel like experimenting, it will be with shoes or sunglasses – I’m a sucker for white sneakers. With my roles, though, I’m experimental: I don’t like simple things, steady things, easy things. I want to make it complicated. I want layers, I want colours, I want shades,” Vicky said in an interview for GQ India’s March 2019 issue.

