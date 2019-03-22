De De Pyaar De First Poster: Ajay Devgn Recreates His ‘Phool Aur Kaante’ Stunt Alongside Tabu & Rakul Preet

Actor Ajay Devgn has recreated the signature stunt from his debut film Phool Aur Kaante in the first look of his upcoming romantic comedy De De Pyaar De.

Ajay, who floored the audience with a stunt where he balanced on two bikes in the 1991 film, took the fans down the memory lane on Friday morning by unveiling the upcoming film’s poster, where he is seen doing a 180 degree split between two cars. The film’s actresses, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, are seen sitting on the bonnet of the two cars.

Along with the poster, Ajay also posted a warning on Twitter.

“Don’t try this at home! ‘De De Pyaar De first look,” he wrote.

The film is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali which marks his directorial debut. De De Pyaar De is scheduled to release on May 17.

