Kesari Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Akshay Kumar Jumps HIGH!

Kesari Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Afte juicing up the holi’day’ on Thursday, the movie showed the routine drop on Friday. This Akshay Kumar starrer has surely found its target audience in the first couple days and Saturday was no different.

After 21.06 crores and 16.70 crores in the first two days, the movie is said to touch the 20 crore mark on its day 3 too. It could be higher/lower depending on how the night shows performed. As of now, the movie has earned in the range of 19-21 crores on its day 3.

If we go by the early trends, the grand total of the movie after 3 days will be in the range of 56.50-58.50 crores. This being said, it will enjoy the extended weekend and still technically has one more day remaining. Today will be playing a major role to make things clear.

Whether it is action, drama, romance, comedy or socially relevant films, Akshay has dabbled in it all.

Asked whether it gets difficult for an actor to keep reinventing himself, he said: “It is not difficult but I would say it is fun. If I am changing my image, it is because I am enjoying it. I don’t have to prove anything to anybody. I feel you have to enjoy the work that you do.”

Akshay also adds, “It feels great to do different characters all the time. When I started my career, that time I was doing only action films and nobody used to give me roles which involved romance, comedy, tragedy or drama. One fine day, it just broke when I got Hera Pheri and then, I started doing different kinds of roles.”

Backed by Cape of Good Hope Films and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Kesari is directed by Anurag Singh.