Kesari Box Office 2-Day-Total: 37.76 Crores VS Akshay Kumar’s Last 5 Releases!

Kesari Day 2 Box Office: Akshay Kumar is the man on a winning streak. With the brilliance of his script sense over the last few years, we can only say that he’s making a permanent mark for himself in this industry. His name has been a synonym to guaranteed success at the box office. With Kesari earning over 37 crores in its first two days, let’s revisit his last 5 films.

Starting from the earliest, we saw Akshay stepping into the shoes of Arshad Warsi to play the role of a corrupt lawyer in Jolly LLB 2. Apart from the strong supporting cast and an intriguing story, the movie opened to 13.20 crores at the box office. Registering a jump on the second day it added 17.31 crores to a total of 30.51 crores. After this, Akshay took a couple of social issues to hand.

Akshay took the opportunity of acting in films to improvise people’s sanitation habits with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The film collected 13.10 crores on day 1 which showed a notable jump to 17.10 crores on day 2. In its first couple of days, it collected 30.20 crores.

Tackling the menstruation hygiene in PadMan, Akshay Kumar made everyone comfortable to talk about periods. One of the boldest characters to play on screen, Akshay earned 10.26 crores on the opening day and 13.68 crores on day 2. The movie bagged a total of 23.94 crores in 2 days.

Now was the time to talk about Independent India’s first Olympic Gold Medal in Gold and it released on the Independence Day. It took a monstrous opening of 25.25 crores being Akshay Kumar’s highest opener. But, the mixed word of mouth the movie dropped badly on the second day collecting a mere 8 crores totalling the two days to 33.25 crores.

With last year’s 2.0 (Hindi), Akshay Kumar got his highest first two days collections as the movie clocked 20.25 crores on its day 1 and 18 crores on the second day. The two-day-total of the film is 38.25 crores and it still remains Akshay Kumar’s highest. Kesari has become a close 2nd with 37.76 crores (21.06 crores + 16.70 crores) in two days.

