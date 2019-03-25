Chhapaak First Look: Deepika Padukone is back to the work after a hiatus post Padmaavat success. The actress who will be seen playing an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, in the upcoming movie, Chhapaak, has revealed the first look today. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also features Vikrant Massey in a key role.

Just a while ago, Deepika Padukone shared a first look poster from Chhapaak, which also revealed the arrival date of 10th January 2020. In the movie, the 33-year-old is essaying the role of victim, Laxmi Agarwal. As per the first look, the actress looked unrecognizable and it could be said that the prosthetics team has pulled off some brilliant piece of work.

Deepika took to her official Twitter and Instagram account to share the first look, proclaiming the start of the shoot. In Chhapaak, Deepika is playing a character, named Malti.

Actress Deepika Padukone, who was last seen onscreen in Padmaavat, says that everything boils down to the script itself for a film to work at the box office.

Deepika was addressing the media at the cover launch of the book titled “The Dot That Went for a Walk” on Wednesday, here.

“I think it’s amazing and nice for us to say that women centric or female centric films are working at a moment like this when we are talking about female role models. Having said that, when it comes to creativity, we need to look beyond female or male,” said the actress.

Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Deepika Padukone.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!