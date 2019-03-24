Box Office Collections: Badla Gains Further Strength On Saturday, Luka Chuppi Stays In Game As Well

Box Office Collections: There is no stopping Badla as it is only gaining from strength to strength despite new release Kesari as well as kick-start of IPL. After staying really stable on Friday (2.07 crores), it grew further on Saturday to bring in 2.65 crore. This is a good jump indeed and now the film stands at 72.04 crore and this is far bigger than the expectations one had from it to begin with.

Next major target for the Sujoy Ghosh directed film is to go past the Andhadhun lifetime of 75.60 crore and with some added push, it could well happen today itself. That would indeed be a remarkable feat for the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer which has been largely set in a conversation mode in a single room setting, and is still enticing audiences. Superhit.

Another Superhit in the town is Luka Chuppi which keeping stable now despite the dip that it had faced on Friday due to huge reduction of screens. The film collected 0.80 crore* more on Saturday, which is an improvement over 0.61 crore that it had collected a day earlier on Friday.

The Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer is now standing at 88.29 crore* and is expected to go past the 89.50 crore mark by tonight. The film is yet another jackpot for producer Dinesh Vijan after his last major success Stree, which was a Blockbuster. Next film of his is Arjun Patiala, the promotion of which would kick-start soon and the filmmaker would certainly be aiming for a hat-trick of successes with the Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma starrer.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

