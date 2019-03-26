Badla Box Office: Surpasses 2018’s Most Successful Thriller – AndhaDhun!

Amitabh Bachchan and Tapasee Pannu starrer crime thriller drama Badla is garnering love and appreciation across the world. After the pathbreaking AndhaDhun last year, now Badla emerges as the thriller of the year.

In week 3, Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla collected 2.07 crores on Friday, 2.65 crores on Saturday, 2.75 crores on Sunday & 1 crore on Monday which leads to a total of 75.79 crores.

Last year’s Andhadhun collected 72.50 crores, now Badla has broken the lifetime collection of AndhaDhun.

The past year witnessed a massive embracing of content as a rooted film AndhaDhun ruled over box office gaining momentum from word of mouth. Continuing the upliftment of content, this year Badla has showcased a path-breaking arc, emerging as a hit at the box office.

The crime thriller revolves around Taapsee Pannu’s character Naina who is stuck in a murder scandal. Playing Badal Gupta, a lawyer to Naina, Amitabh Bachchan has recreated the magic of Pink.

Amitabh Bachchan and Tapasee Pannu starrer crime thriller drama Badla is garnering love and appreciation across the world. After the pathbreaking AndhaDhun last year, Badla is the first orbit breaking film of 2019 with its distinct storyline.

Also starring Amrita Singh, Tony Luke and Manav Kaul in supporting roles, Badla has been gauging appreciation for the remarkable performances.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is running successfully in theatres.

Planning to watch Badla in theaters? We’ve got you covered. Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!