Mardaani 2 First Look: Rani Mukerji Is Back To Pack A Punch!

Mardaani 2 First Look: Rani Mukerji had delivered an outstanding performance in the superhit Mardaani in which she took on the kingpin of a child trafficking racket. The hugely acclaimed film is now having a sequel and Rani will be seen as a Superintendent of Police who is locked in a vicious battle with a 21-year old merciless villain.

Rani will be locked in a game of cat and mouse with the villain who is extremely clever and knows no mercy or empathy. Rani started shooting yesterday in Mumbai and we managed to catch a glimpse of her just before she stepped into the sets.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, this will be Rani’s next release after the blockbuster Hichki. Mardaani 2 marks the directorial debut of Gopi Puthran, writer of the first Mardaani film.

