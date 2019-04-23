Tiger Shroff has indeed created a massive fan base with the portrayal of the rebel Ronny in the previous two prequels of Baaghi 2. While fans can’t wait to witness the third instalment (Baaghi 3) of the franchise which saw Disha Patani as the leading lady. Now, starring Shraddha Kapoor in the upcoming, the movie is going on floor soon and here’s all of the scoop that you need!

According to a recent report by Mumbai Mirror, the team is set to go on floors in July in Mumbai. The filming will begin at a city studio. Also, after a week of Tiger’s solo sequences, the actor will be joined by Shraddha Kapoor towards July end.

Following a brief stint in the Maximum City, director Ahmed Khan and his team will fly out of the country for a marathon schedule. “Georgia and Jordan are in contention as potential locations, the latter for its desert and the former for its row houses and buildings. The final call will be taken after inputs from the stunt and creative teams, as also permissions,” informed a source close to the development.

It was in December last year when Sajid Nadiadwala announced the comeback of Tiger with Baaghi 3 and fans couldn’t be any more happier! The movie will witness a March 6, 2020 release. Apart from this Tiger is currently promoting his upcoming movie Student Of The Year 2.

