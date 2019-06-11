Jayalalitha Biopic: Kangana Ranaut Is In But Vidya Balan Was Out Because Of THIS Reason!

Vidya Balan was initially approached for the biopic on the late CM of Tamil Nadu- Jayalalitha, which has now been grabbed by Queen actress Kangana Ranaut. The biopic on the life of the late South Indian actress and politician is in the making. As per recent reports, Vidya was asking too many questions about her role which got the producers uncomfortable and they decided to rope in some other actress.

A recent report by Bollywood Hungama sugggests the same as, “As Vidya became increasingly questioning about her role the producers got uncomfortable with her inquisitiveness. They probably had no answers at that point of time.” Exactly! You heard it right. Apparently, Balan’s inquisitive nature was not gelling well with the producer.

Director A L Vijay is making the Tamil-Hindi biopic on Amma named as Thalaivi. He had also directed Telugu bilingual Devi 2 which had Prabhu Deva, Tamannaah and Nandita Shweta.

The film will portray the mark made by a strong woman in a male-dominated society. Ranaut is apparently gaining weight for the role and is also taking Tamil and Bharatanatyam classes.

Seems like luck favoured Kangana who had worked with Vijay in Manikarnika.

