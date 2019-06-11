Bharat Box Office: Fares Lower Than Uri: The Surgical Strike & Total Dhamaal On Monday

After earning a huge sum of over 150 crores in its 5-day extended weekend, Bharat has slowed down on its first weekday. Though the festive season of Eid helped the movie to gather big numbers at the ticket windows, it failed to maintain the momentum due to average word-of-mouth. In fact, on the first Monday, this Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has collected lower than Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ajay Devgn’s Total Dhamaal, which were released in less number of screens.

Bharat earned 9.20 crores, which are shockingly less when compared with first Monday collections of Uri: The Surgical Strike‘s 10.51 crores and Total Dhamaal‘s 9.85 crores. Given the much bigger release and thunderous start, the movie was expected to churn out some decent numbers on weekdays and the best of 2019, but getting compared with moderately budgeted and relatively smaller releases is indeed an undesirable feat for this Salman Khan starrer.

Having said that, now all eyes are set on how the movie hangs on the remaining weekdays and then picks up during the second weekend.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat released on 5th June 2019 and features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni, in key roles.

It is an official remake of the Korean film “An Ode To My Father“. The Bollywood film depicts the history of India through the life of an ordinary man.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!