After Amitabh Bachchan, Now Adnan Sami’s Twitter Account HACKED With Imran Khan As Profile Picture With Pro Pakistan Tweets

Singer Adnan Sami’s Twitter account was hacked and his profile picture replaced with that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, a day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s account on the micro-blogging platform was hacked.

A photograph on Sami’s profile also featured a flag each of Turkey and Pakistan.

It was captioned: “We would be happy to visit our brother country Pakistan and have a cup of tea with your esteemed Prime Minister. This will be a great opportunity to visit your country and meet our brothers. Imran Khan.”

Sami’s profile was deactivated within minutes of the hacking. His profile was restored with the blue tick intact, but his past tweets were missing, and a post read: “My account has been hacked. Support me on this account. Retweet please.”

