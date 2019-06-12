Salman Khan Is Elated As Indian Cricket Team Watches ‘Bharat’ In England!

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest entertainers, Bollywood has ever witnessed and with his latest outing Bharat released last Wednesday, everyone is excited to watch the charismatic star on the big screen.

Now joining the list of enthused movie buffs were none other than Indian cricketers- Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Dinesh Karthik.

Cricketing all-rounder Kedar Jadhav tweeted a picture of the star cricketers of Indian team, after their movie time. Kedar posted a group picture which included himself, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. He captioned it as “BHARAT KI TEAM BHARAT MOVIE KE BAAD”.

A fan page titled “Salman Khan Universe” too, posted the pictures of the same.

Humbled by the gesture, the superstar thanked team India and wished them for upcoming matches. He quoted, “Thank you Bharat team for liking Bharat… shukriya bhaiyon for watching #Bharat in England…best wishes for the upcoming matches… pura #Bharat apke sath hai… #BharatJeetega”.

Thank you Bharat team for liking Bharat… shukriya bhaiyon for watching #Bharat in England…best wishes for the upcoming matches… pura #Bharat apke sath hai… #BharatJeetega https://t.co/jusDppfvOc — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni, in key roles. The movie released on Eid i.e. 5th June 2019.

Superstar Salman Khan’s box office success story has continued with “Bharat“, which surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office on the fourth day of release itself, making it the actor’s 14th back-to-back film in the Rs 100 crore club.

