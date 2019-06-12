Bharat Box Office Day 7 Early Trends: Heading Towards 175 Crore Week One

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Eid release Bharat enjoyed an excellent opening at the box office with the total of 42.30 crores. Till Monday the movie’s business reached a total of 159.30 crores. The collections dropped on the first weekday and and as per the early reports of Tuesday, the film has shown another drop.

Bharat was estimated to cross 200 crores lifetime in the worst case but even this seems difficult now. Early trends suggests that movie did 6-8 crores of business yesterday which takes the 7 day total business to 165.30-167.30 crores. Thursday is going to be critical again as there is a cricket match being played between India and New Zealand and movie might again not be able to do that great at the box office. Going by the trends so far, the film should touch 175 crores mark by the end of first week.

However, there are no big releases in the upcoming weekend and that can help Bharat save some grace.

Bharat also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father“. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!