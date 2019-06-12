Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan’s Eid release Bharat opened at the Box Office with high expectations and it was almost certain that it will become his 4th 300 crores grosser. However, the content didn’t get patronized enough by the audience and the movie couldn’t remain steady like it was expected to be.

Bharat‘s collections started coming down and now it’s struggling to cross even 200 crores mark.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directed film starring Salman and Katrina Kaif opened to an excellent response as it collected 42.30 crores. However, it just managed to earn 167.60 crores in 7 days which was way less than expected. Also, the 7th day business of the film was 8.30 crores compared to 22.20 crores Friday and 42.30 crores first day which is pretty low.

Now the film is just chasing the 200 crores mark and it will be totally dependent on how it performs in the rest of the first week and the second weekend. If Bharat by any chance holds some strength in upcoming 3-5 days, there are chances of the film crossing the mark in the 2nd week or else it will have to drag until the 3rd weekend or maybe even more.

