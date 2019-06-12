Katrina Kaif Is The Newest Addition To Black Panther’s Wakanda Army & Here’s The Proof!

Actress Katrina Kaif wanted to take a day off from a dance practice session, and instead just wanted to sit and talk about it.

Katrina gave a sneak peek of one of her practice sessions on Instagram stories with some videos.

Lazy Katrina wants to 'sit and talk about dance'
In one clip, Katrina didn’t seem to be in the mood to practice. She can be seen sitting on the floor, and captioned it: “Can we please just sit and talk?”

In another video, the “Tiger Zinda Hai” star is seen standing and talking, and then finally in the last video, she starts dancing.

On the work front, Katrina, whose latest release Bharat has collected 167.60 crores mark at the Indian box office, will next be seen in Rohit Shetty directed “Sooryavanshi“, which is slated to release next year.

