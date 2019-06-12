Post Inshallah, Will Salman Khan Take Up Kick 2 Or Sohail Khan’s ‘Much Delayed’ Sher Khan?

Salman Khan is roaring loud with his latest release, Bharat, and with smashing projects like Dabangg 3, Inshallah, Veteran remake and a rumoured Rohit Shetty film in the pipeline, there’s definitely a lot to look forward to. But amidst this choc-o-block schedule, rumours are rife that Salman may just be opting for his brother Sohail Khan’s jungle adventure drama, Sher Khan, post the Sanjay Leela Bhansali project.

A recent report by leading daily, DNA, states that after a long halt of around 7 years, Sohail and team finally are willing to finally take Sher Khan forward and Salman just may be interested in working on it. “Sohail is the darling of the family. And Salim Khan saab and Salman absolutely dote on him. Given that Alvira and Atul’s Bharat is out and Arbaaz’s Dabangg 3 is under-production, Salman is looking to line up Sher Khan. Since they have finished a considerable portion of the script and are likely to lock it in the coming months, it won’t be surprising if Salman decides to do it after completing InshaAllah,” reveals a source close to the development.

Moreover, while most planning is done, screen play for the movie is expected to be sorted out by the time Dabangg 3 releases. “Even though Sher Khan was put on hold, its writing had not stopped. The brainstorming continued and now, a considerable portion of the script has been completed. The adventure film will also have a good dose of VFX, which is also being incorporated in the screenplay.”

“The Khan clan is pleased with the way the script has turned out so far. Naturally, if they can lock it by the first quarter of 2020, then Salman would like to work on Sher Khan after InshaAllah wraps up,” adds the source.

Now, only time will tell which project would our Sallu bhai opt to work with first! What do y’all think?

