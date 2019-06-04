Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Shoots A Stylish Bike Chase Scene On The Streets Of Bangkok

Ever since Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty have collaborated for Sooryavanshi, the film has been making so many people curious. The fact that one of the most popular Bollywood action filmmakers is joining hands with one of the biggest action stars is enough to leave anyone excited.

The upcoming big film which is currently on floors is already creating waves on social media with the daily release of stills.

A fresh still from the film which has been just released by the makers will take your excitement a notch higher. The picture shows Akshay shooting for a kickass bike chasing action sequence in the streets of Bangkok. The stylish feel of the still will not let you take your eyes off.

Check out the picture below:

Well, all we can say is Sooryavanshi can prove to be one film which Akshay Kumar’s fans are looking forward to for a long time. If all goes well, this one can be a grand treat for all the lovers of Akshay who love him for his action.

The film is the next part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe which includes films like Singham and Simmba. While Singham starring Ajay Devgn in title role already has its two parts released, plans for the sequel of Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba are currently on. The filmmaker may straight jump over Simmba 2 after completing Sooryavanshi.

Sooryavanshi stars Katrina Kaif opposite Akshay Kumar and is being produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to release on Eid 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!