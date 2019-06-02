Sooryavanshi: Rohit Shetty Shares A Dangerous Car-Stunt Video; Akshay Kumar Fans – This Is For You!

After Ajay Devgn’s Singham & Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, every cine-goer is excited to witness the magnum opus Rohit Shetty is creating with his upcoming cop drama, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead. Recently, a bike stunt was shot in Bangkok and now, the director has shared a BTS video and it’s nothing but, BLOCKBUSTER!

Rohit Shetty a while ago took to his Instagram to share a video where the test for a power-packed car stunt was taking place. He could be seen walking in style and it was super cool! He captioned the post as, “Just another day at work!!!#sooryavanshi”

Check out the video here:

Now that the team is game-on with their preparations and Rohit Shetty just gave a glimpse of it, imagine the level of action we’re going to witness with our Khiladi Kumar who’s widely known for his daredevil acts! Are y’all excited?

Actor Nikitin Dheer, who will be featuring in Rohit Shetty’s next film “Sooryavanshi“, says he is honoured to be associated with the film.

Nikitin, who will reportedly be seen playing a baddie in the film, on Wednesday took to Twitter to share his excitement.

He wrote: “Sometimes, words can’t express the emotions. Just grateful, excited and super charged. Honoured to be associated with this one. Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar.”

This is the second time Nikitin will be seen playing a negative character in Shetty’s film. The actor had previously played the role of Thangaballi in “Chennai Express”, which released in 2013.

Reliance Entertainment is presenting the entertainer, which is backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.

