Bharat Box Office VS Salman Khan’s Previous MAJOR Records – A Record-Breaker On Cards

Just 3 days from now and Bharat will bring a hurricane at the Box Office. The Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani starrer upcoming Eid film is expected to do what no other film could do this year.

While an excellent opening for Bharat is on cards, it remains to be seen how far it goes and how many records it break in its lifetime.

Let’s have a look at some of the top records of Salman Khan himself which this fresh film will be expected to surpass.

1. Opening Day Record

With 40.35 crores Diwali 2015 release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo stands tall as the highest opening film ever of Salman Khan. Bharat which is coming after 4 years will be targeting that record.

2. Opening Weekend Record

Salman Khan’s Eid 2016 release Sultan boasts of a huge and by far his highest weekend ever. The film earned 180.36 crores net just in the first weekend (5 day weekend). Prem Ratan Dhan Payo with 129.77 crores (4 day weekend) and Tiger Zinda Hai with 114.93 crores hold the 2nd and 3rd place.

3. Lifetime Business Record

Christmas 2017 release Tiger Zinda Hai holds the record for Salman Khan. The film which brought the trio of Salman, Katrina, and Ali together for the first time did a business of 339.16 crores.

4. Fastest 100 crores grosser

Now, there are several films of Salman Khan which crossed 100 crores mark in just 3 days. But it was Tiger Zinda Hai which put up maximum numbers in the first 3 days.

The Salman and Katrina starrer film earned 114.93 crores net in the first weekend, Race 3 fetched 106.47 crores and Sultan earned 105.34 crores in first 3 days of its release.

5. Fastest 200 crores grosser

Salman Khan’s Sultan holds the record as it earned 208.82 crores net in 7 days. Tiger Zinda Hai stands on the 2nd spot with a business of 206.04 crores net in 7 days.

Will Salman Khan surpass these records of him with Bharat ?

