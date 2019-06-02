Not Saare Jahan Se Achcha Or Don 3, But Shah Rukh Khan To Be Next Seen In Dhoom 4?

A lot of speculations around Shah Rukh Khan’s next project has been doing the rounds ever since he backed out of the Rakesh Sharma biopic, Saare Jahan Se Achcha, owing to the Zero debacle that took place last year. Currently, there are a lot of projects that the actor has been reportedly approached for starting from Don 3, Satte Pe Satta remake and now according to latest reports, the actor has been approached for Dhoom 4 by YRF.

A recent report in Bollywood Hungama reveals that the actor has already been approached for the project and the project might be helmed by a new director this time. “The makers have pitched the movie to SRK. If the actor agrees to star in it then Uday Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan will reportedly make way for the new set of cops in the franchise. Not only that, it seems like the fourth instalment will be helmed by a new director,” the report states.

Now only time will tell with which movie SRK finally make a comeback with, but we hope it happens at the earliest! Meanwhile, the actor is being said to be indulged in producing a lot of films and digital content.

Recently, on the occasion of World Tobacco day, close friend and film-maker Farah Khan was asked if she wanted to give any advice for Shah Rukh Khan’s smoking habits.

“See, every person is responsible for themselves. There are so many people in my family who smoke, but after a point, everybody is an adult and they know what they are doing. So, I don’t think we have to preach to anybody. I can say what I can do as a responsible filmmaker,” she responded

