Bharat: A Salman Khan Fan Did THIS Crazy Thing For His Idol!

Salman Khan has an army of fans but this fan just did what it takes to be a die-hard Salman fan! The fan just booked an entire theatre in Nashik for Bharat‘s first day first show. The fan base of the actor has always been unique and loyal to him.

A fan named Ashish Singhal from Nashik just booked an entire theatre to enjoy the first show of his ‘Bhai’. The gestures of Salman’s fans have been unmatched and continue to surprise each time.

Bharat has Salman Khan’s six different looks ranging from a young circus champion to a 60-year-old man who still has all the rage and energy of a young individual.

Salman Khan’s upcoming Bharat has created a hype in the hearts of all the ‘Bhai Fans’. The happiness of watching their favourite star on screen before anyone else has been a trend for movie lovers around the world and here, with superstar Salman Khan!

The film, Bharat stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. It traces India’s post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from the range of 18 to 70 years of age, as a journey.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar which is set to release on June 5 this year.

