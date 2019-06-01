Katrina Kaif BREAKS Silence On Salman Khan Preponing Tiger 3 To Save Her Career!

Salman Khan has a choc-o-block schedule post Bharat with some great projects like Dabangg 3, Inshallah, Veteran Remake and then, he also has Bigg Boss 13 side by side. But the same isn’t the case with his leading lady, Katrina Kaif, who only has Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi in the pipeline with Akshay Kumar.

Recently, reports of Salman being worried about it and planning to prepone Tiger 3 were doing the rounds. Now, Kat has finally broke her silence and here’s what she has to say about it.

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi.com, the actress spoke about Bharat, her sister, Isabelle Kaif’s debut movie, Time To Dance, and if really the remake of the song Oh Oh Jane Jaana is on the cards. She also spoke about Zero failure, but what caught our attention the most is when we asked her if Tiger 3 is really happening sooner than it was scheduled to! To which, she replied, “I genuinely have no idea on this film, there’s nothing that I’ve heard about it right now…my next film is Sooryavanshi. See, Tiger as a franchise is like a Dhoom franchise… when it will be made we don’t know, but at some point it will be made, I’m sure.” But that’s not it, she went onto confirm how Dhoom is definitely happening!

Check out the video here for everything that she spoke:

Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi is slated for June 5, 2019 release.

