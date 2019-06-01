Box Office: De De Pyaar De Back On Track For 100 Crore Club Dash, PM Narendra Modi Hangs On

De De Pyaar De is back on track to score a century at the box office. The film was stable right through the weekdays but needed a strong hold on its third Friday to have some sort of a chance for 100 Crore Club entry. Well, it passed this test as 1.96 crores came in. This is quite good since the day before (in Thursday) it had collected 2.07 crores and hence there is barely any fall.

The overall collections of the film now stand at 86.45 crores and with some added push, these could well turn out to be 90 crores today itself. If that happens, the film would get a really good push to keep scoring well and eventually hit the century mark.

PM Narendra Modi was quite stable as well and that has given it a chance to emerge as a coverage film at least. On Friday, it brought in 1.15 crores which is good when compared to Thursday collections of 1.31 crores. The Vivek Oberoi starrer has collected 20.36 crores so far and while 25 crores should be crossed soon, it would be interesting to see if it manages to stretch towards the 30 crores mark once Salman Khan’s Bharat arrives mid-week.

Both De De Pyaar Hai and PM Narendra Modi benefitted from the fact that there was no new prominent Hindi release due to which audience interest stayed intact in the holdover releases.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

