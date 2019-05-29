De De Pyaar De is staying on to be audience first choice as it collected more than the other Hindi releases (PM Narendra Modi, India’s Most Wanted) at the box office. It brought in 2.37 crores on Tuesday which is quite some hold when compared to 2.73 crores that were accumulated on Monday.

The film’s overall collections stand at 80.19 crores and it should be close to 85 crores before the week comes to a close. While it is a given that the film would stretch to the 95 crores overall total, what it gathers further to that would be interesting to see.

As for PM Narendra Modi, it has stayed over the 2 crores mark on Tuesday as well, what with 2.02 crores coming in. With this, the total now stands at 16.19 crores. The film’s first week should come close to the 20 crores mark by the end of the first week and one waits to see how close does the Vivek Oberoi starrer come to the 30 crores mark in its lifetime.

India’s Most Wanted is collecting quite low now and Tuesday collections were 0.80 crores*. The total so far is 10.46 crores* and that should actually have been the weekend total at the minimum. While theatrically the business isn’t much, one waits to see how it does on the digital medium once it releases there.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!