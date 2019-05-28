Box Office: De De Pyaar De Is Decent, India’s Most Wanted Stays Low, PM Narendra Modi Closer To Friday Numbers

De De Pyaar De had a fair Monday as 2.73 crores came in. Compared to Friday collections of 3.58 crores, there has been decent hold. Though there isn’t any major competition from new releases, the fact still remains that screens and shows have been hugely reduced. The Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer has collected 77.83 crores so far.

For the new releases to have some sort of a change at the Box Office, they needed to be closer to the Friday numbers on Monday.

India’s Most Wanted had a low Monday though as 1 crore* came in. This, after Friday had brought in 2.10 crores. Any further fall from here would mean the film would just stay on as a one-week affair. So far it has collected 9.66 crores* and even though a huge chunk of moolah has been gained through satellite, digital and music rights, theatrically it had to clearly do more.

As for PM Narendra Modi, the kind of push that it got on Sunday meant that there was always a chance for Monday to hold on reasonably well. This is what happened as 2.41 crores came in. It is really good when compared to Friday collections of 2.88 crores, which gives it a chance.

Still, the film has a job to do as the collections cannot fall from here. That would allow it to go into the second week and it would be helpful as there are no new notable releases on the coming Friday. So far, the film has collected 14.17 crores at the Box Office.

That said, all eyes are now on Bharat to bring back audiences in hordes to cinemas.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!