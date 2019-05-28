Yesterday, Ajay Devgn’s father and the famous stunt director, Veeru Devgan, passed away at the age of 85. Reportedly, the cause of death was cardiac arrest. The internet is storming with pictures from the last rites, and in one of the videos, Kajol can be seen in tears as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan hugs her.

Several Bollywood celebrities like Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Salim Khan reached Devgn’s house to pay their last tribute to the director. Later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and hubby Abhishek Bachchan reached the location where the last rites just took place and the body was being taken to the crematorium. While Ajay stood strong, and respect for that man for the maturity with which he handled it all, a video has surfaced online with Kajol is uncontrollably sobbing in Aishwarya’s arms and it’s painful than ever. Abhishek too consoled the actress and lent his support in the heart-wrenching situation.

Our condolences are with the family and we hope they get the strength to deal with it.

Check out the video here:

The funeral was scheduled for 6 PM yesterday at the Vile Parle crematorium.

Reportedly, Veeru was suffering from breathing issue. After which, he was immediately admitted to Surya Hospital, Santa Cruz. However, his condition turned critical and he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Devgan has choreographed action scenes in more than 80 films and directed Hindustan Ki Kasam, where his Ajay had played the lead alongside Amitabh Bachchan. He has also acted in a couple of films such as Sar Utha Ke Jiyo, Kranti, Mr. Natwarlal and Muqabla amongst others.

