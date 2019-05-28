Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s affair was always a well-known secret in the industry. The couple made it official when they came hand in hand at the screening of India’s Most Wanted. And now in a recent interview with Filmfare, Arjun has openly admitted that he and Malaika are dating and they are not even hiding it.

Talking about his relationship with Malaika and how they are not hiding it, Arjun said, “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has… they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain “gandhagi” that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things… there hasn’t been any of that. Where the paps are concerned, we give them photos when walking in and out of a place. It is normal. We talk to them.”

Further talking about the media glare around their relationship and how he wants everything to be natural, Arjun said, “There’s certain ease. I told them don’t sit under the house just because it looks like we’re hiding when we’re not. Let it be natural. Let it be normal. I don’t want my neighbours being disturbed, I don’t want her neighbours being disturbed. We’re not doing anything wrong. I don’t want that story being conveyed that we’re still hiding when we’re not. They understood that.”

Just a couple of months back, there were rumours of Arjun and Malaika’s wedding in April. Talking about the speculations around their marriage, Arjun earlier said, “Where my marriage is concerned speculation is understandable because that’s the nature of the business and because my peers have got married. There seems to be this buzz that I should also just (get married) because some of my peers have.”

He further added, “I am very happy in my personal, professional space and I wish to keep it like that. I have not hidden things in the last few months as well. So, when there is something to speak about I will talk about it.”

