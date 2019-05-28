Disha Patani Wants To Be More Than ‘Just Friends’ With Tiger Shroff; She Labels Him As ‘Too Slow’

Something is surely brewing between Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani and the regular spottings of the two in the city are proof. Though everything between them is crystal clear, the couple has admitted their relationship.

Recently during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Disha Patani was asked about what stops them from coming out and admitting their relationship. Surprisingly, Disha was really candid this time and said that Tiger is too slow motion and is not getting impressed by her even though she is trying too hard.

Disha who is currently promoting her upcoming Eid film Bharat said, “He’s too slow motion, man. I’m been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?”

She also said that they are great friends but she wants things to get a little more than being just great friends. “He’s too slow. Someone has to break the ice and speak up. He is a great friend but I want things to get a little more than being just great friends. I’m trying my best to impress him but he’s just not agreeing.”

Well, that goes on to prove Tiger Shroff is a true blue Sakht Launda. Why not? The youth of the whole country is having a crush on Disha and she herself is not able to melt the heart of Tiger.

Tiger and Disha have worked together in Blockbuster film Baaghi 2 and in some music videos too.

