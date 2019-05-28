Disha Patani Might Not Get To Work With Salman Khan EVER AGAIN! Here’s Why

Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi amongst others, is all set to hit the theatre screens next Friday and if it’s a Dabangg Khan movie, it indeed will catch eyeballs. Disha, who is playing a pivotal role in the movie recently interacted with the media as a part of the promotions and revealed that she never might get to work with the actor again – here’s why!

While in a conversation with an entertainment portal, Mumbai Mirror, Disha shared that she along with the director of the movie, Ali Abbas Zafar, feels that she and Sallu Bhai may never work again. “Ali sir called me with a role which is more of a special appearance. I heard him out and since the character is that of a trapeze artiste alongside Salman sir, I came on board. Honestly, I don’t know if I will ever get to work with Salman sir again. Even Ali sir told me this while narrating the script.”

When asked why do they feel that way, she said, “Obviously because of the age difference between us. In Bharat, it is acceptable because that portion shows Salman sir in his 20s and 30s so, it was an immediate “yes”. He is a wonderful human being and very hard-working. I got to learn a lot from him. That aside, Bharat is special because I had never done a film set in a different era.”

Meanwhile, we don’t agree to it because, despite a huge age gap, Salman is also collaborating with Alia Bhatt for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, Inshallah. Adding onto it, Disha – Salman’s Jodi has been loved by the viewers and people are totally rooting for it, a proof of which is the massive response that the song, Slow Motion, received.

All said and done, only time will tell what the future holds for Disha, but for now, we have Bharat to look forward to which is releasing on 5th June, 2019.

