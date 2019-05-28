Akshay Kumar: 100 Crores Worth Of Advertisements; BEATS The Khan-Trio By A Huge Margin

Brand endorsements are a major part of Bollywood actor’s earnings, and various celebrities have their own benchmark while associating with a brand, in terms of finances. Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh were at a time, the most earning members of the advertising space but our consistent Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, along with new gen actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt amongst others, have dethroned them.

Leading daily, Free Press Journal has shared results of a survey which shows that Akshay Kumar leads the list of celebrity endorsements with 100 crores in his kitty. Brand DeepVeer is no less and has collectively proven out to be really profitable for brands, no wonder why they make a lot of money when they collaborate. Individually, Deepika, on one hand, has equity worth 75 crores, and Ranveer precedes her with endorsements of around 84 crores. Following them on the list is our Big B, Amitabh Bachchan with 72 crores worth endorsements and Alia Bhatt with around 68 crores.

Meanwhile, our Bollywood Khans – Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan have been surpassed by the above-mentioned actors as they have equity of around 56 crores and 40 crores respectively. Kalank actor Varun Dhawan is also a part of the list with endorsements worth 48 crores. This Top 10 celebs list also features Katrina Kaif (30 crores) and Kareena Kapoor Khan (32 crores).

This clearly shows how commercially touted these above-mentioned celebrities are, and with Akki topping the list, indeed there’s a long way for him and his constant success.

