A Sexually Explicit Post About Urmila Matondkar Gets The 57-Year-Old Pune Man Booked!

A 57-year-old, Pune resident named Dhananjay Kudtarkar has found himself in legal trouble after he posted a sexually explicit post on social media regarding Bollywood actress and politician, Urmila Matondkar.

It was after a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena officer flagged the post, a complaint was filed against the man.

According to a police officer of Vishrambaug police station, Pune’s information to PTI, “The suspect using his social media account put a derogatory post against actress Urmila (Matondkar) and made sexually coloured remarks.”

Reportedly, a case has been registered against the alleged man under section 354 (A) 1 (4) (making sexually coloured remarks; shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment) and sections of IT Act. No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is going on.

Urmila fought the recent Lok Sabha Elections as a Congress Nominee from Mumbai North constituency. It was her political debut and she lost it against BJP’s Gopal Shetty.

On the Bollywood front, Urmila has been inactive from quite some time. She was last seen in 2008 film EMI and after that, she has only featured in small cameo roles, a Marathi film and an item song in 2018 film Blackmail.

Urmila made her name in the industry with films like Rangeela, Judaai, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Bhoot, Pinjar and many more.

