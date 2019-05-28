Avengers: Endgame Box Office (Worldwide): Marvel Cinematic Universe’s epic conclusion Avengers: Endgame has enjoyed a record-breaking journey at the box office and lived up to the hype generated before the release. After surpassing mighty collections of all-time classic Titanic, the superhero flick was touted to overtake James Cameron’s Avatar, but eventually it slowed down a bit more.

Owing to the competition from movies like Detective Pikachu, John Wick 3 and now Aladdin, Avengers: Endgame has expectedly slowed down but still finding some good numbers, thus inching closer to the all-time highest Avatar‘s $2.788 billion worldwide. Still now, Endgame has accumulated $2.682 billion worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

With such figures, Endgame is now lagging behind Avatar by just approx $ 106 million. Let’s see if it manages to beat James Cameron directorial with its loosening hold at the box office.

Filmmaker James Cameron has congratulated the team of “Avengers: Endgame” for sinking his “Titanic” at the box office.

“Avengers: Endgame” became the second highest grossing movie of all time with $2.188 billion globally, passing “Titanic” record in just 11 days. It took “Avatar“, the previous record holder for quickest film to make $2 billion, 47 days to reach that benchmark.

Anthony and Joe Russo returned to direct “Avengers: Endgame“, the 22nd installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It picks up directly following “Avengers: Infinity War“, which left the mightiest superheroes scrambling after Thanos (Josh Brolin) eliminated half of life in the universe.

