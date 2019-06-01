Sunil Grover Got Slapped By Katrina Kaif On Bharat Sets & Salman Khan’s Reaction Was SHOCKING!

Bharat is one multi-starrer project which has every star cast to look forward to starting from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, to Tabu, Jackie Shroff & Sunil Grover. While the last one in the list is a super famous comedian, and by the look of the trailer – of course, a lot of cracking up moments are what viewers are looking forward to at the theatre screens. But when Kat slapped Sunil at the sets, things turned out different and here’s what happened.

Actually, it was for one of the scenes that is also in the promos where Sunil Grover’s character, Vilayayti touches Katrina Kaif to know if it’s all happening in real life but gets slapped by her when he does that. However, while shooting for it, everything turned real funny.

Sunil in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama detailed the entire scene as, “Mere character ka naam Vilayayti hai.. Main ungli marke check karta hoon madam sir hai kya..Kumud thappad marti hai… Uske dauran meri hasi choot rahi thi..pehli baar thapad ka awaj jyaada aya to Salman sir hans pade zor se…bahot muskhil se shoot hua tha (My character’s name is Vilayayti and I had to poke a finger and check if Katrina Kaif is in fact Madam Sir. While shooting this scene I could not control my laughter. Because first time, she hit me so hard that the voice echoed and Salman started laughing. We shot for this scene after much struggle.”)

There indeed must have been many more scenes and a lot of fun and laughter that the team must have shared. This only makes our anticipation harder. Just a week to go for us to witness it all. Are you excited?

Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is releasing on June 5, 2019.

