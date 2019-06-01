Bharat Box Office Day 1: From 29.17 Crores To 40.35 Crores – Salman Khan Is All Set To Beat Some Opening Records!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s much-awaited Eid 2019 film Bharat is all set to hit the cinemas on June 5, 2019. There’s a huge buzz around this Ali Abbas Zafar directed film and everyone is expecting it to start with a bang.

Now that the film Bharat is just 4 days away from release, we can’t wait for it to come and set the Box Office on fire. Here are the top 5 opening records of Salman Khan, which this latest film of him will be expected to surpass.

1. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

The Sooraj Barjatya film starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in the lead which released on Diwali 2015 took a bumper start at the Box Office. It remains Salman’s best opener so far with 40.35 crores first-day business.

2. Sultan

Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar’s first collaboration Sultan released on Eid 2016. The film took a flying start at the Box Office and also proved to be his one of the top grossers. The first day collections of Sultan were 36.54 crores.

3. Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar came together for the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger. The 2017 film got a great response at the Box Office and earned 34.10 crores net on its opening day.

4. Ek Tha Tiger

Kabir Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger which had Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead earned 32.92 crores net on its first day as it released on Independence Day 2012.

5. Race 3

Eid 2018 release starring Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and others scored 29.17 crores net at the Box Office on its first day. The film stands as his 5th highest opener so far.

Now all eyes are on Bharat. The Sal-Kat duo has promoted the film well and the promos of the film have been quite interesting too. Salman recently played a master-stroke of not hiking the ticket prices of his film. If this move goes in his favour and brings more footfalls than his previous films or not, will be seen only on June 5.

