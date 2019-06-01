The release of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s reunion project, Bharat, is just around the corner and the makers are trying to do everything right to make sure the movie strikes the chords with the audiences. Now our Dabangg Khan along with his director Ali Abbas Zafar has made some changes to the final edit and not 1 or 2, but as many as 24 cuts have been made to the movie to reduce the duration.

A report in Bollywood Hungama reveals the same as, “Bharat was over 3 hours long and therefore, the makers felt that that would be one of its weak points, coming in the way of its becoming a blockbuster. Despite the strong content, the makers felt the story needed to be tighter”

This indeed is a smart move last year Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan & Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero were also rejected by the masses and one of the reasons was the lengthiness of the script. Looks like Salman has done his homework well!

Moreover, it was father Salim Ali who suggested the same as “In fact, it was Salim Khan who suggested that the movie should be brought down to 165 minutes.”

Now, with everything going right start from the post-production to promotion strategies that have recently included emoticons and GIFs, we hope things go as anticipated and there’s another blockbuster that adds up to Salman Khan & team’s kitty.

Bharat, which also stars Tabu, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff is set for a release this Eid, i.e, on June 5, 2019.

The project is jointly backed by Salman Khan Films, T-Series and Reel Life Production.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!