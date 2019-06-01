Vikas Bahl To Get Credited For Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30; Acquires A Clean Chit Against #MeToo Allegations

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 has been a centre of controversies since it was ready for release. First with the #MeToo allegations on its director Vikas Bahl, then with shifting and pushing the release dates. But, now it seems everything is becoming clear for the film.

As soon after the #MeToo allegations on Vikas, he was immediately sacked from the film; makers decided to release it without giving credit to the director. But, after an internal enquiry held by Reliance Entertainment, Vikas has been given a clean chit against his allegations.

Reliance still holds a 50% stake in Vikas’s former company Phantom films, and hence they held the enquiry. This means the makers will now credit Vikas as the director of the film.

Published first in Mumbai Mirror, the report reads, “Those associated with the complainant and the respondent were interviewed by the committee. It also recorded documentation and correspondence between the two and based on this, it has unanimously concluded that Vikas Bahl stands exonerated of all charges levelled against him.”

Reliance Entertainment’s Group CEO Shibasish Sarkar also commented on the same, “Yes, it is true that the internal complaints committee report has exonerated Vikas Bahl. With the committee clearing Vikas, we don’t have a choice but to reinstate his credit as director of Super 30.”

Super 30 will see Hrithik take on the role of real-life mathematics wizard Anand Kumar, who teaches 30 meritorious and talented candidates each year from economically backward sections for the entrance examination for the Indian Institute of Technology. The actor has been upbeat about playing a man from Bihar and flaunts a simpleton’s look for the movie. It’s all set to release on July 12.

