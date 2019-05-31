Ananya Panday’s Schoolmate Blasts About Her USC College Drama & Proclaims That She’s After SRK’s Son Aryan Khan!

Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday is making headlines yet again but this time for not a very good reason. One of her schoolmates has put allegations on Ananya saying that all this academic drama was to gain publicity.

During the film promotions, Ananya was seen bragging about getting into the University of Southern California, “I was all set to go to college. I was going to USC (University of Southern California) to study, but wanted to give it one shot before I left. So I went and auditioned for the film. And luckily, I got it. This is a dream come true,” Ananya quoted to Pinkvilla.

Her mother Bhavna Panday also confirmed this in an interview with Pinkvilla in a Mother’s Day special segment and said, “She said it quite a few times but we kept asking her to finish her education. But, I remember she became really serious about it when she got into USC which is the college she wanted to be in. Then, she got this offer around the same time and then she decided to take this offer over college, which she again struggled to get to. She told me she wants to give it her full and this is what she wants to do.”

“I understand that she is in the best of hands. It is Dharma and she couldn’t have asked for better. But that one percent, as a parent, I still worry so I told Ananya to come what may, I’m still holding on to that USC seat. Every semester, she would write a mail and every college encourages this. They love children who come back with work experience,” she further added.

In a recent report by DNA, one of her schoolmates named ‘Annieeepeee’ made quite a lot of shocking revelations. She wrote that Ananya and her mother has been lying all this while about her admission in USC.

Later, a Twitter user named Sapna (@adreamer393) shared a screenshot of Annieeepeee’s Insta stories on Twitter and wrote, “Found this on IF. What have I read this fine morning on miss Annie? Gosh. LMFAO. What are these teens? #AnanyaPanday”

“So the story goes, Ananya gets called out by a school mate for saying she got a seat at USC which she didn’t. It was publicised by her mother on IG and in her interviews. Then she threatens the gal who exposed her on Insta (just got to know it’s a private ig),” Sapna further added.

After posting this, she got a backlash and made her account private and made her current status, “Leave me alone. That was a one-off thread.”

Two years ago, Bhavna posted a picture of Ananya’s convocation and used hashtags like #NYU #USC.

According to Annieeepeee it was all Karan Johar’s plan to use ‘USC’ as a backup plan to get Ananya off the nepotism remark. She also spoke about Bhavna and said that she lied about reserving a seat every semester for her daughter. She further said, “USC doesn’t extend their offers. At all. The only excuse is when people fall terribly ill that they can’t attend the college due to medical reasons. Like at least say something believable?”

She also mentioned that all her expensive cars and vacations are funded by none other than Shah Rukh Khan. She is BFF’s with Suhana Khan, SRK’s daughter and hence all these luxuries come free to her. In fact, she mentioned that Ananya and Shanaya Kapoor who is Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter bully students who can’t afford luxury cars and designer bags.

She further made one more big revelation about SRK’s son Aryan Khan and said, “You called him bhaiya in school lol and you want to have him now?…because Dharma + Red Chillies is the ultimate combination to rule Bollywood.”

Ananya then apologises to her schoolmate and DM her on Instagram saying, “Ananya gets scared AF that media or BW twitter will pick this up and apologise – making the cardinal sin of validating everything that was said – by DMing from her OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT. Can’t make this up. The dumbness lmao,” Sapna shared this on her Twitter account.

Later in an interview with IANS Chunky Panday said, “Yes, she got into two universities, but did not go because she got the film… I don’t think she will be going to the university now. She will be working in Bollywood now…Ananya is a great student, but right now her focus is on films.”

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to this news:

What is this? I don't understand.

@jiteshpillaai you happily insulted a hard-earned "Chandivali to Cannes" journey, but too scared to expose a starkid's High School Bitch to Dharma Productions' heroine journey?🙄 #ananyapanday Funny how all you media folk staying quiet about what she's done

Read this thread! Screenshots from her private Insta. Typical elitist biatch. The way she's boasting about her relationship with Aryan Khan is CRINGE lol

https://t.co/FoI9ewjakN — Preeti Ishaqzaadi (@Ishaqzaadiii) May 22, 2019

Ananya Panday is an immature kid and MUST BE kept under adult supervision. She used her VERIFIED account to basically admit to what has happened.. if that ain't fuckery 101 then idk what is🤣

Tell us what you think about this typical Dharma Production’s drama. Full marks to Karan Johar for this one?

