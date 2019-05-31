Aladdin Box Office Week 1: Inches Closer To The 30 Crore Mark

Hollywood film Aladdin has done decent at the Indian Box Office in the first week. The film started on a fair note and saw nice jumps on the weekend. It further remained steady in weekdays and collected 29.5 crores net by the end of the first week.

Aladdin also proved to be a leader this week by surpassing the collections of all new Bollywood film releases i.e PM Narendra Modi and India’s Most Wanted.

The film is now in its second week and has just 5 days to fetch maximum numbers. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat will hit the cinemas on Wednesday and will leave hardly any screen space for Aladdin.

The movie has done pretty well at the domestic and worldwide box office as well. With approximately $137.3 million (957 crores approx) domestic business and $275.3 million (1,920 crores approx) worldwide business, Aladdin stands tall in the top films of 2019.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the musical fantasy film stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in lead roles.

Talking about the responsibility, Mena Massoud feels for being a Middle Eastern lead actor in a Hollywood film, he said, “I don’t feel a lot of pressure but a lot of responsibility. I think things are changing with Rami Malek winning an Oscar for doing an incredible job as Freddie Mercury. There are a lot of Middle Eastern actors coming up.”

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!