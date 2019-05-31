Hollywood film Aladdin has done decent at the Indian Box Office in the first week. The film started on a fair note and saw nice jumps on the weekend. It further remained steady in weekdays and collected 29.5 crores net by the end of the first week.

Aladdin also proved to be a leader this week by surpassing the collections of all new Bollywood film releases i.e PM Narendra Modi and India’s Most Wanted.

Aladdin Box Office Week 1: Inches Closer To The 30 Crore Mark
The film is now in its second week and has just 5 days to fetch maximum numbers. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat will hit the cinemas on Wednesday and will leave hardly any screen space for Aladdin.

The movie has done pretty well at the domestic and worldwide box office as well. With approximately $137.3 million (957 crores approx) domestic business and $275.3 million (1,920 crores approx) worldwide business, Aladdin stands tall in the top films of 2019.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the musical fantasy film stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott in lead roles.

Talking about the responsibility, Mena Massoud feels for being a Middle Eastern lead actor in a Hollywood film, he said, “I don’t feel a lot of pressure but a lot of responsibility. I think things are changing with Rami Malek winning an Oscar for doing an incredible job as Freddie Mercury. There are a lot of Middle Eastern actors coming up.”

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Avengers: Endgame365.50* crores
2. Avengers: Infinity War (3D)222.69 crores
3. The Jungle Book (3D)188.00 crores
4. Fast and Furious7 (3D)110.00 crores
5. Jurassic World101.00 crores
6.Fast and Furious 8 (3D)86.00 crores
7. Captain Marvel84.20 crores
8.Mission: Impossible - Fallout77.00 crores
9.Avengers: Age of Ultron76.00 crores
10.Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2D)72.00 crores
11. The Conjuring 262.00 crores
12.Thor: Ragnarok60.00 crores
13.Captain America Civil war59.00 crores
14. Spiderman: Homecoming58.00 crores
15. Aquaman55.00 crores
16. Deadpool 254.00 crores
17. The Avengers53.00 crores
18. The Amazing Spiderman 252.00 crores
19. Jumanji: Welome To The Jungle51.90 crores
20.Iron Man 350.50 crores
21. The Amazing Spiderman48.25 crores
22.Annabelle: Creation44.50 crores
23.The Nun42.00 crores
24.Incredibles 240.25 crores
25.Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice40.00 crores
26.Black Panther38.00 crores
27.Justice League35.00 crores
28.The Dark Knight Rises33.00 crores
29.Ant-Man And The Wasp30.60 crores
30. Skyfall30.00 crores

