Just a few days more and the most anticipated release of the year, Bharat will take the screens by storm. Before it hits the theatres, the lead actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, are promoting the movie in a full swing. Recently in our interview, the 35-year-old actress spoke about her character and much more.

In the exclusive interview, Katrina Kaif was asked about not being featured in an item song like Slow Motion in Bharat, to which she quoted, “Oh no, I’m very happy (takes a sigh of relief), bohot ho gaya (I’ve had enough)… I feel like I’ve done a lot of songs & I’ve loved the songs that I’ve done. For me, dance is performing arts, and I think I got a chance to express myself in songs like Kamli, Sheila, Fitoor and I’ve done what I wanted to do.”

Check out the video below:

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Tabu in key roles. It is slated to release on Eid i.e. 5th June 2019.

Yesterday, the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking change of the title of Salman Khan’s upcoming movie “Bharat“.

The plea was filed by activist Vipin Tyagi who said that the word “Bharat” cannot be used for commercial purpose.

He has requested the Delhi High Court to direct the producer and director of the film to change the title of the movie.