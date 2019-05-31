Sidharth Sagar REVEALS His Side: “Subuhi Hit Me First, My Nose Started Bleeding”

This morning, comedian Sidharth Sagar was apparently accused by his fiancé Subuhi Joshi of being violent on her. In an interview, Subuhi alleged Sidharth of being violent for not one but multiple times. But, there have been follow-up news on the same as Sidharth has opened up about his story.

In an interview with TOI, Sidharth has clarified his side of the story and revealed that Subuhi hit her first. He also has unveiled about how he didn’t want the matter to escalate.

Sidharth Sagar, in an interview, told TOI: “About the incident when she called the cops, we had an argument and Subuhi hit me first. My nose started bleeding. She wasn’t leaving me and in an attempt to release myself, I moved her away from me. She could have got hurt in that process. I fled the house forgetting my phone behind. When I came back to collect my phone, Subuhi had already called the cops. I could have done that too, but I didn’t want the matter to escalate.”

Last year, Sidharth made serious allegations against his parents, mainly his mother, whom he accused of squandering away all his hard-earned money, leaving him penniless, homeless and institutionalized for a mental disorder that he said he never suffered. On the other hand, his mother said Sidharth is addicted to drugs and becomes uncontrollable when he takes them. She told journalists that she had made efforts to get him out of the habit.

Now, only time could tell whose side of the story is the truth, Sidharth or Subuhi’s? Let’s wait for the same and see what the officials decide about the same.

